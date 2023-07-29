Rinku Singh took the IPL 2023 by storm with his batting exploits for Kolkata Knight Riders and since then, he has become a prominent figure in the cricket fraternity. He is currently taking part in Deodhar Trophy 2023 where he is representing Central Zone. Kolkata Knight Riders posted a video where Rinku is seen lifting weights in the gym and this has created a lot of buzz on social media. Rinku Singh Hails Former Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina for His Support, Says ‘I Am Regularly in Touch With Him’

Rinku Singh Sweating It Out at Gym Ahead of Central Zone vs North East Zone Deodhar Trophy 2023 Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)