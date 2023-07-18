Rinku Singh was one of those players who took the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League by storm. He took the attack to the opposition right from the get-go and finished the games for Kolkata Knight Riders with perfection. The southpaw showed his might to take even the best of bowlers to the cleaners. The youngster featured in 14 matches in the previous IPL edition and plundered 474 runs for KKR. India Men’s Team Squad for Asian Games 2023 Announced, Ruturaj Gaikwad Named Captain; Rinku Singh Earns Maiden Call-Up

Courtesy of his spectacular performances in the 16th IPL edition, Rinku has been handed his maiden national call-up for the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. The global event will get underway on September 23 and will end on October 8. The Indian Cricket Team will walk into the tournament under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Rinku, during an interview with RevSportz, has revealed that Suresh Raina has been his idol and he has regularly been in touch with him. The youngster has hailed Raina stating him as 'IPL King' and said that the former Indian cricketer has helped him a lot in his cricketing journey thus far. Rinku also added that legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has also been quite supportive in his career. KKR Batsman Rinku Singh Visits Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Shares Photo on Instagram

Rinku’s hard work has finally bore fruit and he will don the national colours in the upcoming edition of the Asian Games. He would take to replicate his IPL form in the marquee tournament and obliterate bowlers with his marauding bat.

