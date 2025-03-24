Rishabh Pant got dismissed for a six-ball duck during the DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match. It was his first match for LSG as captain in the IPL and he couldn't succeed with the bat as he played six dot balls and then tried to take on Kuldeep Yadav over the long-off and got holed out. Since LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka has a reputation on being hard on the players if they fail, fans took to social media to share Sanjiv Goenka-Rishabh Pant memes which went viral on social media. 'Batting First?' Rishabh Pant Engages in Fun Banter With Former Delhi Capitals Teammate Axar Patel After Losing Toss Ahead of DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Scenes in Innings Break

Scenes in innings break pic.twitter.com/exx19p3hEd — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) March 24, 2025

'Zero Banne Ke Bad'

Rishabh Pant ki zero banne ke baad #DCvsLSG pic.twitter.com/sVUYmTOj78 — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) March 24, 2025

'No Context KD'

No context KD to Pant 😂 pic.twitter.com/NJ0a4ZKBBt — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 24, 2025

'Goenka Waiting For Rishabh Pant'

Goenka waiting for Rishabh Pant in dugout pic.twitter.com/9VuM9qTliq — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) March 24, 2025

Rishabh Pant Innings

In Dug Out

goenka waiting for rishabh pant in dugout pic.twitter.com/BVIVbkQ6g5 — Rohitt. (@rohitt_pal) March 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)