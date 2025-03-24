A hilarious moment was witnessed ahead of the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match. DC captain Axar Patel and LSG captain Rishabh Pant came out for the toss. Both are newly appointed captains of their franchises and till last year were teammates at Delhi Capitals. After Axar won the toss and opted to bowl first, Pant teased him saying 'Batting first?' Axar laughed and the duo enjoyed a fun moment. Virat Kohli and Other Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players Spotted Wearing New Green Jersey at Special Event in Kolkata After RCB's First Victory in IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Engages in Fun Banter With Axar Patel

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)