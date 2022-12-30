Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met a terrible accident while returning home to Delhi on Friday, December 30th. Pant's BMW car collided with a divider on the road of Hammadpur Jhal near the Narsan border of Roorkee and caught a huge fire. Despite having big injuries, the Indian international fortunately managed to survive this terrible accident. Pant has been admitted to a hospital and according to recent reports, he is out of danger. A video of the accident spot has now started to surface on the internet. Rishabh Pant Badly Injured in Car Accident: Anil Kumble and Cricket Fans Wish Speedy Recovery After Accident Photos Go Viral.

Rishabh pant Accident Spot

