Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered a huge accident while returning home to Delhi on Friday, December 30. Reportedly, Pant's BMW car collided with a divider at Hammadpur Jhal near the Narsan border of Roorkee. Fortunately, Pant managed to survive the terrible accident and now has been admitted to a hospital. Soon after this, former cricketer Anil Kumble and thousand of cricket fans wished Pant a speedy recovery. Rishabh Pant Injured in Car Accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway, Photos of Collision Show Indian Cricketer Severely Hurt.

Rishabh pant Caught in an Accident

Anil Kumble Wishes for Pant's Recovery

Wishing you a speedy recovery @RishabhPant17 Get well soon. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 30, 2022

Get Well Soon

Get Well Soon Hero

Get Well Soon our Hero! ♥️🇮🇳 Rishabh Pant has suffered a serious car accident early morning after car collided with Divided and caught Fire. Admitted in a Roorkee hospital. 🙏🏻 #RishabhPant #GetWellSoon #Uttrakhand pic.twitter.com/gJs1rLTcqP — Shashank Sharma (@topedge_cricket) December 30, 2022

Get Well Soon Champ

