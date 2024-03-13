Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was declared fit by the BCCI on March 12, 2024, and the latter will return to the cricket field after more than one year. Pant will be leading the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2024 and soon after his return was announced, Capitals shared a post marking his return on their official 'X' handle. However, some fans always come up with funny reactions to these sorts of posts. A fan did the same on the post, and he received a reply from Rishabh Pant as well. Rishabh Pant Declared Fit for IPL 2024, Completes 14-Month Recovery Process Following Life-Threatening Car Accident

Rishabh Pant Left in Laughs After Funny Reply From Fan

Ready to ROAR 🐯 Welcome back, Rishabh Pant. Can’t wait to see you ❤️💙#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/4jz0wFppFb — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 12, 2024

😂😂 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 12, 2024

