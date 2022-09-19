MPL Sports have revealed the new team India kit for the T20 World Cup 2022 on September 18 in Mumbai. Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal posed in the new kit today in Mohali ahead of the T20Is against Australia. India will sport this jersey in the global event which is going to held in Australia next month.

Pant Wears New Indian Jersey:

How is our new jersey ? I loved it. 🇮🇳💙 .#RP17 pic.twitter.com/MeOaLqJ9sW — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) September 19, 2022

Chahal in team India's new kit:

All set and ready to represent #TeamIndia in this new jersey. New vibe, renewed energy. Let's do this💪🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4WZyp7FQuT — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) September 19, 2022

