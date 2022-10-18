Former Indian cricketer, Roger Binny, has been appointed as the new president of the BCCI. Binny will succeed Sourav Ganguly and will be the 36th chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The 67-year-old was the only candidate to have filed a nomination for the BCCI president's post.

🔴#NewsAlert | Roger Binny appointed BCCI President — NDTV (@ndtv) October 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)