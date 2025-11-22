BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) President Mithun Manhas and Secretary Devajit Saikia rang the bell to kickstart the proceedings on Day 1 of the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 at the ACA Stadium, also known as the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, on Saturday, November 22. The IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 is a historic one as it is the first-ever Test match that Guwahati is hosting and a big crowd gathered at the venue to witness this historic occasion. As is the custom nowadays across several grounds, the two senior BCCI officials jointly rang the bell to commence Day 1 of the IND vs SA Guwahati Test. India vs South Africa Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2025 Day 1.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas, Secretary Devajit Saikia Ring Bell to Start Guwahati Test

BCCI President Mr. Mithun Manhas and BCCI Honorary Secretary Mr. Devajit Saikia ring the bell to commence the opening day of the inaugural Test in Guwahati 🙌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/Wt62QebbHZ#TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @MithunManhas | @lonsaikia pic.twitter.com/yZNySWbaOS — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2025

