Indian Captain Rohit Sharma has been in scintillating form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and played a big role in India reaching the final of the competition. He has scored impactful runs in the competition, giving India strong starts to capitalize on. Amidst this, a picture of a school textbook has surfaced having a chapter on the life of Rohit Sharma. Fans loved how his journey has been displayed in the school textbook and the picture goes viral in no time.

Rohit Sharma Becomes Part of School Book

A chapter on Rohit Sharma in a school book. pic.twitter.com/X3KDtniNKl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 17, 2023

