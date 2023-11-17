David Beckham visited India recently as a representative of UNICEF and he attended the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After the match he met Indian captain Rohit Sharma and gifted him Lionel Messi's Inter Miami jersey. Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh shared a story on Instagram where Rohit's daughter Samaira was spotted donning the Inter Miami jersey of Lionel Messi. She also thanked David Beckham for the gift. 'Lovely to Meet You' Football Legend David Beckham Meets Indian Captain Rohit Sharma, Sporting Icons Have Friendly Conversation (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma's Daughter Samaira Wears Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Jersey

Rohit Sharma's daughter wearing Messi's Inter Maimi jersey. - Rohit 🤝 Messi 🤝 Beckham. pic.twitter.com/IHVt6F5jnc — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 17, 2023

