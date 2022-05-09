Rohit Sharma was dismissed under controversial circumstances during Mumbai Indians' match against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 on Monday, May 9. The Mumbai Indians' skipper was given out by the third umpire who found out that there was a spike on the Ultra-Edge. But controversially, the review showed a spike on the Ultra-Edge even before the ball had touched the bat. There seemed to be a clear gap between bat and ball and thus, this dismissal was not taken in good stead by netizens, who criticised the third umpire for this technical glitch.

See Some Reactions:

Rohit Sharma was surprised with the decision. pic.twitter.com/3mqMa24bch — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 9, 2022

Ultraedge showed spike even before the ball passed near the bat. Unlucky for Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/917bBQB5zg — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 9, 2022

This is out?. Unlucky Rohit Sharma here. pic.twitter.com/I68M8Nylev — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 9, 2022

There’s a spike even before the ball hits the bat, seems like that was NOT OUT! Rohit Sharma was unfortunate! #MIvsKKR #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/ybTXEiho27 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) May 9, 2022

Poor umpiring in #TATAIPL continues. So disappointed by the dismissal of @ImRo45 😕 There were spikes everywhere, no conclusive evidence ball hit the bat.#MIvsKKR — Milan V (@MilanVadsak) May 9, 2022

Hey @BCCI @IPL that Rohit Sharma dismissal was really controversial. Even before the ball has passed the bat, there was a huge spike, how on earth that is possible. Seems like there was a technical glitch because in the same match even with one KKR batsman also there was a huge — Pavan Bilapatte (@PavanBilapatte) May 9, 2022

