Rohit Sharma was dismissed under controversial circumstances during Mumbai Indians' match against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 on Monday, May 9. The Mumbai Indians' skipper was given out by the third umpire who found out that there was a spike on the Ultra-Edge. But controversially, the review showed a spike on the Ultra-Edge even before the ball had touched the bat. There seemed to be a clear gap between bat and ball and thus, this dismissal was not taken in good stead by netizens, who criticised the third umpire for this technical glitch.

See Some Reactions:

