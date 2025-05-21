Suryakumar Yadav equalled the record of registering the most 25+ scores in men's T20 cricket, achieving the feat during the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match on May 21. The right-hander, also called 'Mr 360' for his ability to play shots all around the wicket, matched Temba Bavuma with both batters having 13 25+ score in the format. Suryakumar Yadav has been extremely consistent for Mumbai Indians and scored a sparkling 73* off just 43 deliveries, a knock where he hit seven fours and four sixes as he helped Mumbai Indians post 180/5 after they were put to bat first. Kuldeep Yadav Completes 100 Wickets in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During MI vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

Suryakumar Yadav Equals Temba Bavuma's Record

