RCB shared a video to tribute Dale Steyn for his remarkable support throughout the years. The former South African cricketer was signed by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2020 but he pulled out of the 2021 season to take some time off the game. After Steyn announced his retirement on Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore put out a special clip to tribute the cricketer where he could be seen practicing and enjoying the past training sessions.

Take a Look at RCB's Tribute Video for Dale Steyn:

Happy Retirement, Dale Steyn Thank you for guiding the youngsters and for giving us many memorable moments during your time at RCB. Go well as you always do, legend!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #DaleSteyn pic.twitter.com/8HaRH89Wgk — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 1, 2021

