Former South African pace bowling legend Dale Steyn, born on June 27, 1983, will be celebrating his 42nd birthday today, in 2025. Considered as one the best ever, the right-arm fast bowler played for over a decade across all three formats for South Africa national cricket team. The legend was a maestro in Test cricket, scalping 439 wickets in 93 matches played. His ODI and T20I numbers are also magical, as he went on to pick 196 wickets in the 50-over format, and 64 in T20s. Dale Steyn holds the record of being the third fastest to 400 Test wickets. What Are New Powerplay Rules for Shortened T20I Cricket Matches? Check ICC's Latest Update.

'Greatest'

Greatest fast bowler and My favorite bowler happy birthday dale steyn gun https://t.co/fwfYXBjHEE — 𝐊𝐎𝐇𝐋𝐈🔥𝐕𝐈𝐁𝐄👑 (@KohliVibe14) June 27, 2025

'Pure Venom'

Happy Birthday to the man who made reverse swing look like art and terrorized batters with pure venom. Dale Steyn, a fast-bowling masterclass! 🎂💥 — Bhat Fazil (@IDOLOBA56) June 27, 2025

'GOAT of Fast Bowling'

Happy 41st Birthday to the GOAT of fast bowling Dale Steyn! Lightning pace, lethal swing , and a fiery passion that lit up world cricket. A true legend of the game! Thank you for the unforgettable spells and iconic celebrations. 🙌 #DaleSteyn — Muhammad AbuBakar (@SrAbuBakr) June 27, 2025

'VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GOAT'

- 439 wickets, 22.9 ave in Tests. - 196 wickets, 25.9 ave in ODIs. - 699 International wickets. - 2343 days as No.1 Test bowler. - ICC Test Cricketer of the Year. - Most Days No.1 Test bowler. WISHING A VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GOAT, DALE STEYN. 🐐#dalesteyn #Birthday pic.twitter.com/t5Ii3usnkr — Monish (@Monish09cric) June 27, 2025

'King of Swing'

Happy Birthday, Dale Steyn! 🥂 Wishing my favourite the king of swing a day full of joy and celebration. Your fiery pace and unreal skill continue to inspire cricket fans everywhere. Have a cracking one, legend! #SteynGun #DaleSteyn #HappyBirthday @DaleSteyn62 pic.twitter.com/SXdqex0WjX — Sanket Bhatt (@ImSSanket) June 27, 2025

'Speed & Smiles'

Happy Birthday to the legendary Dale Steyn – the King of Swing! 🏏🎂 🔥 439 Test wickets – South Africa's highest ever 🔥 Fastest to 400 Test wickets (in just 80 matches) 🔥 ICC Test Cricketer of the Year – 2008 🔥 Held No. 1 Test bowler rank for a record 263 weeks! 🔥 699… pic.twitter.com/RWVoNVzS3G — THE CRICKET GUY (@TheeCricketGuyy) June 27, 2025

