Former South African pace bowling legend Dale Steyn, born on June 27, 1983, will be celebrating his 42nd birthday today, in 2025. Considered as one the best ever, the right-arm fast bowler played for over a decade across all three formats for South Africa national cricket team. The legend was a maestro in Test cricket, scalping 439 wickets in 93 matches played. His ODI and T20I numbers are also magical, as he went on to pick 196 wickets in the 50-over format, and 64 in T20s. Dale Steyn holds the record of being the third fastest to 400 Test wickets. What Are New Powerplay Rules for Shortened T20I Cricket Matches? Check ICC's Latest Update.

'Greatest'

'Pure Venom'

'GOAT of Fast Bowling'

'VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GOAT'

'King of Swing'

'Speed & Smiles'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)