The whole cricket world has its eyes on the upcoming IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England. The bowlers thus far have been second-fiddle in the series; however, former South Africa legend Dale Steyn believes that the India vs England fifth Test will see one bowler rise to the occasion and take a five-wicket haul. Taking to the social media platform 'X', Steyn became a seer and predicted that India's Mohammed Siraj would take a fifer in the fifth Test at The Oval in London. In the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, Siraj is currently the joint second-highest wicket-taker with 14, and has a six-wicket haul besides his name. The star pacer claimed six for 70 in IND vs ENG 2nd Test, which India won, but has since been off color. Check out Steyn's prediction below. Is India vs England 5th Test 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Dale Steyn Becomes Seer

Siraj to take a fifer in 5th Test. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) July 30, 2025

