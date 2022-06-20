The India vs South Africa 5th T20I game was cancelled due to rain. However, amidst this, fans were left fuming after Ruturaj Gaikwad's rude gesture towards a groundsman at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. When the Indian cricketer was sitting in the dugout, the groundsman was hoping to take a selfie with Gaikwad, who asked the person to maintain his distance before looking the other way.

Ban this Tukuraj. Groundsmen are working tremendously hard in the rain and then this Gaikwad asks him not to touch him. #RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/jjr6BRTxFN — Avneet 💃 (@itz_avneet_) June 19, 2022

Sad

Very bad and disrespectful gesture by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sad to see these groundsmen getting treated like this 😔#RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/jIXWvUdqIX — Arnav (@imarnav_904) June 19, 2022

Shameful

People defending rituraj gaikwad should understand that groundmen are also COVID protected. Clearly ruturaj don't deserve to play at highest level. Shameful. — Sir Dinda²⁶⁴ (@ReallyDinda) June 19, 2022

Bad Attitude

Is It Good Attitude Of Ruturaj Gaikwad ? #AskStar pic.twitter.com/bjlbd5yuPH — Pooja M Bhandwaldar (@Wife_of_hacker) June 19, 2022

Disrespectful

Very disrespectful behaviour from Ruturaj gaikwad,When the ground staff came to take selfie 😡#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/dHtZd3oy3T — @_Better_Boy (@VaishnavRBiju1) June 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)