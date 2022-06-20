The India vs South Africa 5th T20I game was cancelled due to rain. However, amidst this, fans were left fuming after Ruturaj Gaikwad's rude gesture towards a groundsman at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. When the Indian cricketer was sitting in the dugout, the groundsman was hoping to take a selfie with Gaikwad, who asked the person to maintain his distance before looking the other way.

Sad

Shameful

Bad Attitude

Disrespectful

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)