Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed his fourth half-century of the IPL this year, achieving this feat during the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match in Qualifier 1 of the tournament. The right-hander has been oe of the most consistent performers for CSK and got to his half-century off 36 balls. He hit six fours and one six in this knock.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Scores Half-Century

5️⃣0️⃣* & going strong 😎 Ruturaj Gaikwad is timing the ball perfectly in the middle and looks in 🔝 touch 👌🏻#CSK 70/0 after 8.3 overs 🔥 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/LRYaj7cLY9#TATAIPL | #Qualifier1 | #GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/AsoY44OHtG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 23, 2023

