Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star speedster Josh Hazlewood's brilliant delivery dismissed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Wicket incident happened during the last ball of the second over. Hazlewood bowled a short-pitch delivery, and Gaikwad went for the pull. However, the CSK captain didn't find any distance as Bhandage took a sharp catch at the deep backward square leg region. Gaikwad departed for a four-ball duck. Earlier, Bengaluru made 196/7 in 20 overs after captain Rajat Patidar slammed 51 runs off 32 balls with the help of seven boundaries. Rajat Patidar Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain Gets Dropped by Chennai Super Kings Fielders During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Josh Hazlewood Removes Ruturaj Gaikwad

Hazlewood with that ball: 🥶 Manoj with that catch: 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QnGFuHPvZG — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 28, 2025

