Pakistan national cricket team white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan and South Africa national cricket team skipper Temba Bavuma pose with the SA vs PAK ODI Series 2024 trophy ahead of the three-match series. The three-match ODI series between the Pakistan cricket team and the South Africa cricket team will be played from December 17 to December 22. After the conclusion of the ODI series, both nations will play a two-match Test series. Earlier, the host secured a comprehensive 2-0 win over the visitors in the three-match T20I series. PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket Match in Paarl.

SA vs PAK ODI Series 2024 Trophy Unveiled

Mohammad Rizwan and Temba Bavuma Pose With Trophy

