The South Africa national cricket team will host the Pakistan national cricket team in the three-match ODI series. The first ODI between the South Africa cricket team and the Pakistan cricket team will be played on Tuesday, December 17. Ahead of the three-match ODI series, South Africa secured a comfortable 2-0 victory in the three-match T20I series against Pakistan. The host won the opening T20I by 11 runs before crushing the visitors by seven wickets in the Centurion T20I. The third T20I between Pakistan and South Africa was abandoned due to rain. SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for South Africa vs Pakistan Match in Paarl.

For the ODI series, South Africa has named a strong squad with ace speedster Kagiso Rabada returning to the setup. Kagiso Rabada last played an ODI match for his country during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal match against Australia. For visitors, newly appointed white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan will continue to lead the side. Pakistan's Sufiyan Muqeem has earned his maiden ODI call-up for the three-match series against South Africa. The squad comprises star cricketers like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Saim Ayub.

PAK vs SA Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other 83 times in the ODI format. Out of these 83 ODI games, Pakistan has secured 30 victories, whereas South Africa has emerged victorious on 52 occasions. One match ended without a result.

PAK vs SA 1st ODI Key Players

Mohammad Rizwan Marco Jansen Aiden Markram Kagiso Rabada Saim Ayub

PAK vs SA 1st ODI Key Battles

Veteran Pakistan batter Babar Azam and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada will be the most interesting battle to watch out for during the first ODI. Babar Azam has a superb record against the pacer, amassing 85 runs off 109 balls. However, the speedster dismissed Babar one time. Shaheen Afridi has a good record against South Africa's Aiden Markram. The speedster has dismissed Markram two times in the ODI format. However, the batter has scored 29 runs off 36 balls.

PAK vs SA 1st ODI Venue and Match Timing

The first ODI of the three-match series between the South Africa national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team will be hosted at Boland Park in Paarl on Tuesday, December 17. The first ODI will begin at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Babar Azam Completes 14,000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024.

PAK vs SA 1st ODI Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Fortunately for the fans, there is an official broadcaster in India for PAK vs SA ODIs 2024. The live telecast viewing option of the SA vs PAK ODI matches will be available on Sports18 network TV channels. However, for live streaming viewing options of PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2024 in India, fans can switch over to the JioCinema app and website.

PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2024 Likely XI

Pakistan national cricket team likely XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed

South Africa national cricket team likely XI: Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Keshav Maharaj

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2024 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).