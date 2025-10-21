The South Africa Women's National Cricket Team will clash with the Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team in match 22 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, October 21. The SA-W vs PAK-W match is set to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Proteas Women look in cruise control, currently sitting in the third spot of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table, with the semi-final slot already sealed. However, Pakistan are last, without a single win, and have neared an early exit. Will It Rain in Colombo During SA-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Check Live Weather Forecast.

The Proteas juggernaut stands in the way of Pakistan as they push for a spot in #CWC25 semis 👊 Follow #SAvPAK LIVE action 📺 https://t.co/MNSEqhJP29 More updates ⬇️ https://t.co/lmm4X00V88 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 21, 2025

