The South Africa women's national cricket team and the Pakistan women's national cricket team are locking horns for their sixth match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The Proteas Women are in a comfortable third spot in the ongoing tournaments' points table, eyeing a semi-final spot. Meanwhile, Pakistan are sitting at the last position, on the brink of an early exit from contention for the play-offs. South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 22 and Who Will Win SA-W vs PAK-W?.

The South Africa vs Pakistan Women's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The match is organized to be held on Tuesday, October 21. The scheduled time for the fixture to start is 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can find out live weather updates in Colombo during the SA-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Tuesday.

Will It Rain in Colombo During SA-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025?

Initially, the sky appears to be clean in the forecast for Tuesday, October 21, in Colombo, during the SA-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match time start (3:00 PM IST). So, an uninterrupted play for some time might be possible. However, there is some bad news for the fans. The game might face some halts during the later stages. From around late-afternoon/ evening, cloudy weather with rainfall is being speculated. Even thunderstorms are possible. South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Free Live Streaming Online of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: How To Watch SA-W vs PAK-W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?.

The temperature during the entire match time appears cool and pleasant, at around 25 to 27 degrees Celsius. However, in case of rainfall, Pakistan's already loose hopes might face the biggest blow. The side already had their last two matches abandoned by rain, and are yet to win a game in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2025 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).