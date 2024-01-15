Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings will play the seventh game of the South Africa T20 League 2024 season. Led by Faf du Plessis, Joburg Super Kings will be looking for their first win in the South Africa T20 League 2024 campaign. The Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 2024 match will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 15, 2024. The live telecast of the DSG vs JSK SA20 2024 match will be available on Sports18 Network. Fans can get live streaming of the match on the Jio Cinema App and website for free. SA20 2024: David Miller-Mitchell Van Buuren Partnership, Obed McCoy’s Final Over Seals Paarl Royals’ Win Over Pretoria Capitals.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming and Telecast Details

