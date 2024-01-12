Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals will play the third game of the South Africa T20 League 2024 season. Led by David Miller, Paarl Royals will be looking to kickstart their South Africa T20 League 2024 campaign with a win at home. The Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 2024 match will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 11, 2024. The live telecast of the PR vs PC SA20 2024 match will be available on Sports18 Network. Fans can get live streaming of the match on the Jio Cinema App and website for free. SA20 2024: Heinrich Klaasen Stars As Durban’s Super Giants Beat MI Cape Town by 11 Runs via DLS Method.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Live Telecast and Streaming Details

The Royals host the Capitals in the a cracker of a #SA20 contest tonight!🧨



Miller or Parnell - Which skipper will make a winning start to the season? #WelcomeToIncredible #SA20onJioCinema #SA20onSports18 pic.twitter.com/y771L11Ygr— Sports18 (@Sports18) January 12, 2024

