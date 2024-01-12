The inaugural match of the SA20 2024 got washed out due to rain. In the second match of the tournament, MI Cape Town managed to score a massive target of 207 runs in 20 overs while batting first. As Durban's Super Giants started the chase they were not looking good as they lost two early wickets. Matthew Breetzke tried to stay on and supported a solo show by Heinrich Klaasen. In the match-winning knock, Heinrich Klaasen scored 85 runs off just 35 balls. The not-so-good rain came in after the 17th over and stopped the play. As per high a run rate Durban’s Super Giants were handed over the win. On Which Channel SA20 2024 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch South African T20 League Matches Live Streaming Online?

Durban's Super Giants Win by 11 Runs

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)