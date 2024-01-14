Pretoria Capitals will be in action again, looking for their first win in the SA20 and they will face the same opposition from their first match, Paarl Royals on January 14, 2024. The PC vs PR match will be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion and it will start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the SA20 2024 in India and the Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals match live telecast will be available on Sports18 channels. Fans can also watch Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. Sensational! Faf du Plessis Takes Stunning Diving Catch to Dismiss Dewald Brevis During JSK vs MICT SA20 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Live Telecast and Streaming Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)