Faf du Plessis is well-known for his amazing fielding skills and he gives a glimpse of it while fielding in the SA20 match between Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town. Amidst a carnage by the batting performance of Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen, the catch by Faf du Plessis would be the only positive moment for JSK. Dewald Brevis tried to go over long on to Lizaad Williams, but miscued it. As the ball was going over Faf placed at short cover, he ran back and dived to take a one handed blinder. The catch immediately went viral on social media. Unbelievable! Troy Johnson and Nick Kelly Grab Miraculous Relay Catch to Dismiss Will Young During Wellington vs Central Districts Super Smash 2023-24 Match (Watch Video.

Faf du Plessis Takes Stunning Diving Catch to Dismiss Dewald Brevis

