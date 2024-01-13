Durban Super Giants have started their campaign with a win and are set to lock horns with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in what is expected to be a blockbuster clash in the SA20 2024 on Saturday, January 13. The SEC vs DSG match will be played at the St George's Park, Gqeberha and it will start at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the SA20 2024 in India and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants match live telecast will be available on Sports18 channels. Fans can also watch Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. David Teeger Removed As South Africa Captain Ahead of U19 World Cup 2024 Amidst Safety Concerns Following His Comments on Israel-Gaza Conflict.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants Live Streaming and Telecast Details

