Sachin Tendulkar showered praise on R Praggnanandhaa after the young chess star got the better of world number one Magnus Carlsen at the ongoing Airthings Masters. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical!" R Praggnanandhaa Quick Facts: All You Need To Know About Indian Grandmaster Who Beat World Number One Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters

See His Post:

What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical! Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You’ve made India proud! pic.twitter.com/hTQiwznJvX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 21, 2022

