Indian legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to wish former captain Sourav Ganguly on his birthday, today. Ganguly, who turned 49 today was wished by Tendulkar with a Bengali message, which in English, translates to, "My beloved Dadi. Happy birthday. Wishing you a healthy and happy year ahead."

See his post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)