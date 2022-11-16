On this day, Sachin Tendulkar, one of the greatest ever in the world to have played the game, retired from cricket. In an emotional speech in front of a packed crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, Tendulkar thanked his fans for all the memories that they gave him all throughout his career. The crowd at the Wankhede Stadium gave their hero a rousing cheer as chants of 'Sachin! Sachin' reverberated through the ground.

Sachin Tendulkar's Retirement Speech Video:

On this day in 2013, the Master Blaster @sachin_rt bid adieu to international cricket. Relive his emotional speech that moved everyone, here - https://t.co/bAVfiAEcaP #Legend #SRT pic.twitter.com/hhtwWfzExs — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2018

