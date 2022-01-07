The legendary Sachin Tendulkar reacted to Ben Stokes surviving dismissal despite the ball hitting the stumps during Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney on Friday, January 7. The ball bizarrely failed to dislodge the bails and hence, it was not accounted for being a dismissal.

See his Tweet:

Should a law be introduced called ‘hitting the stumps’ after the ball has hit them but not dislodged the bails? What do you think guys? Let’s be fair to bowlers! 😜😬😋@shanewarne#AshesTestpic.twitter.com/gSH2atTGRe — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 7, 2022

