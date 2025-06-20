The young 23-year-old Sai Sudharsan is set to mark his debut for the India national cricket team Test side. He has been named in Team India's playing XI for the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, set to be played at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds. Marking his debut, Sai Sudharsan was handed the Test Cap by none other than India's legendary batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. Sai Sudharsan will be wearing the cap no. 317, starting from India vs England 1st Test 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Sai Sudharsan scored the most runs in IPL 2025. Why is Virat Kohli Not Playing in India vs England 1st Test 2025? Know Reason Behind Star Batter's Absence from IND vs ENG Series Opener.

Sai Sudharsan To Wear Test Cap No. 317

Test Cap number 3⃣1⃣7⃣ Congratulations to Sai Sudharsan, who is all set to make his Test Debut 🙌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/CuzAEnBkyu#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/wn8kaXdln6 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2025

Sai Sudharsan Receiving Test Cap From Cheteshwar Pujara

