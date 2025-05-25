Delhi Capitals (DC) youngster Sameer Rizvi was named Man of the Match for his impressive unbeaten half-century against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. The 21-year-old played a splendid knock of 58* off 25 deliveries with the help of three fours and five sixes that helped Delhi chase down a monstrous 207-run target in 19.3 overs. This was Sameer's maiden half-century in the showpiece event. Delhi Capitals Beat Punjab Kings by Six Wickets in IPL 2025; Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair and Bowlers Shine as DC Dent PBKS' Top-Two Hopes in Points Table.

A Superb Outing for Sameer Rizvi

For his maiden #TATAIPL 5️⃣0️⃣ and finishing act, Sameer Rizvi receives the Player of the Match award 👏👏 Relive his innings ▶ https://t.co/rPYjSTb5J0 #PBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/YRnE5iyjFD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 24, 2025

