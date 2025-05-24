Delhi Capitals (DC) secured an easy six-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 66th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday. With this victory, the Delhi-based franchise signed off their IPL 2025 campaign on a winning note. Meanwhile, the Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS dented their chance of finishing in the top two of the IPL 2025 points table. PBKS are left with just one match before they head towards the playoffs. Batting first, PBKS posted a competitive 206-8 in 20 overs on the board. Captain Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 53, whereas hard-hitter Marcus Stoinis played a crucial unbeaten cameo of 44 runs off just 16 deliveries. With the ball, speedster Mustafizur Rahman bagged a three-wicket haul. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam claimed two wickets apiece. While chasing, Karun Nair played a good knock of 44 off 27 deliveries, whereas Sameer Rizvi slammed his maiden half-century and remained unbeaten on 58 runs off 25 balls that guided Delhi to a six-wicket win. Harpreet Brar was the best for Punjab Kings, picking up two wickets. Marcus Stoinis Completes 100 Sixes in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

Delhi Capitals Beat Punjab Kings by Six Wickets in IPL 2025

A difficult outing in Jaipur! 💔 pic.twitter.com/lNuOktevu1 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)