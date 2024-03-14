Indian wicket-keeper batsman and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has arrived for his franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024. Royals uploaded a video of his arrival on their official 'X' handle in which in was welcomed with the Rajasthani tradition. RR will play their opening match of the IPL 2024 against the Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. Pink Promise! Rajasthan Royals To Wear All-Pink Jersey Against RCB in IPL 2024 on April 06 in Support of Women Empowerment Across India

Sanju Samson Arrives for the Rajasthan Royals

Chettan has arrived at his den! 🔥💗 pic.twitter.com/HKfC0dTtFH — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 14, 2024

