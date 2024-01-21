Dating rumours between Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill have reignited after the former was spotted with the cricketer's seat. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Sara was seen seated inside a car with Shahneel Gill and the two were spotted having a conversation. Earlier, rumours of an alleged affair between Shubman and Sara did the rounds on social media. The Master Blaster's sister was also spotted attending a few of India's matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Shubman Gill Spotted With Sara Tendulkar at Jio World Plaza Event in Mumbai, Video of Rumoured Couple Goes Viral!

