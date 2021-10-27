Namibia have won the toss and skipper Gerhard Erasmus has opted to bowl first. This will be Namibia's first-ever T20 World Cup game and they have stuck with the same playing XI. Scotland will be without Kyle Coetzer due to injury.

Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Matthew Cross(w), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington(c), Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

Namibia (Playing XI): Craig Williams, Zane Green(w), Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard

