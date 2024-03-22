Shivam Dube Named Chennai Super Kings’ Impact Player, All-Rounder Replaces Mustafizur Rahman During CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match

Shivam Dube was subbed in as Chennai Super Kings' Impact Player in the IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday, March 22. The all-rounder is known for his explosive batting and is a key introduction into the game with CSK needing to chase down 174 runs. Dube replaced Mustafizur Rahman, who starred with four wickets in the first innings. MS Dhoni Runs Out Anuj Rawat With Underarm Throw During CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Shivam Dube Introduced as CSK's Impact Player

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Socially

estly.com/socially/" title="Socially">