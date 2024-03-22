Shivam Dube Named Chennai Super Kings’ Impact Player, All-Rounder Replaces Mustafizur Rahman During CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match

The all-rounder was in destructive form with the bat last year and his exploits in the IPL also earned him a place in the national side in the T20I series against Afghanistan. Dube came into the team in place of Mustafizur Rahman, who took four wickets in the first innings.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 22, 2024 11:21 PM IST

Shivam Dube was subbed in as Chennai Super Kings' Impact Player in the IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday, March 22. The all-rounder is known for his explosive batting and is a key introduction into the game with CSK needing to chase down 174 runs. Dube replaced Mustafizur Rahman, who starred with four wickets in the first innings. MS Dhoni Runs Out Anuj Rawat With Underarm Throw During CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Shivam Dube Introduced as CSK's Impact Player

