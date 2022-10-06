Shreyas Iyer has fought back hard for India with an attacking fifty during the 1st ODI against South Africa in Lucknow on October 6. Iyer came in to bat when the team was in a spot of bother but he has come in and accelerated straight away, scoring his half-century off 33 deliveries with eight fours.

Shreyas Iyer hits Fifty:

1️⃣2️⃣th ODI fifty for Shreyas Iyer. 👌 What a knock under pressure. A truly fine player of spin. 🙌#SaddaPunjab #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/NUg9kUMC3S — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) October 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)