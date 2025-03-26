The 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals, have named Shubman Dubey as their Impact Player sub during the match against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Thursday. Shubham Dubey replaced star batter Sanju Samson, who had a poor outing with the bat. Samson scored 13 runs off 11 deliveries, including two fours. Sanju Samson Memes Go Viral After Vaibhav Arora Dismisses Rajasthan Royals Star for Just 13 Runs During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

