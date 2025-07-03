India national cricket team Test captain Shubman Gill continued to impress in the second Test of the five-match series against the England national cricket team at Edgbaston. The right-handed batter scored his maiden double century in Test cricket. He also became the first Indian captain to slam a Test double century in England. Earlier, Gill had hammered one double hundred in ODI cricket. After hitting his maiden Test double ton, Shubman Gill joined a rare elite list of batters with double centuries in ODIs & Tests. Gill is the fifth player to achieve this remarkable feat. Before him, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, and Rohit Sharma had achieved this unique record. Shubman Gill Becomes First India Captain To Score Test Double Century in England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Shubman Gill Joins Rare List!

Shubman Gill is the first player in history to have a double-century in both Tests and ODIs at the age of 25 Double hundred in Test & ODI Sachin Tendulkar 🇮🇳 Virender Sehwag 🇮🇳 Chris Gayle 🌴 Rohit Sharma 🇮🇳 Shubman Gill* 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4VkFIyXDjD — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)