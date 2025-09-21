India national cricket team vice-captain Shubman Gill was involved in a heated exchange with the Pakistan national cricket team speedster Shaheen Afridi during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. The incident happened after Shubman Gill slammed a four on Shaheen Afridi's delivery, and both cricketers engaged in a war of words. The video has gone viral on social media. Abhishek Sharma, Shaheen Afridi Involved in heated Exchange After Indian Opener Hits Six on First Delivery During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill Involves in Heated Verbal Exchange With Shaheen Afridi

Shubman Gill 🔥after smoking Shaheen for 4: Shot bhi lagaya, izzat bhi utari’ 🤡🔥” Abhishek Sharma | Shivam dube | #PAKvIND #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/Tx3vqfwK2x — Harsh Vardhan (@harshvard100710) September 21, 2025

