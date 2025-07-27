Shubman Gill scripted history as he became the first Asian batter to smash 700 Test runs in a series in England. The India national cricket team's Test captain achieved this historic milestone during the fourth Test against the Three Lions in Manchester. Additionally, Gill also joined the elite list of captains aggregating 700-plus runs in a Test series, alongside Sir Don Bradman (twice), Sir Garfield Sobers, Greg Chappell, Sunil Gavaskar, David Gower, Graham Gooch and Graeme Smith. Shubman Gill Becomes Highest Run-Getter As An Asian in A Test Series at England, Registers New Record By Crossing 650-Run Mark During IND vs ENG Tests.

Shubman Gill Scripts History!

🚨 HISTORY CREATED AT LORD’S! 🚨 Shubman Gill becomes the first Asian batter to score 700+ runs in a Test series in England. 🔥 The Captain is leading by example — truly a golden summer for Gill! 🇮🇳💯#ShubmanGill #INDvENG #TestCricket #Gill700 pic.twitter.com/H9DsNZl4ys — Akaran.A (@Akaran_1) July 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)