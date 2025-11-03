Smriti Mandhana played a key role in India winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. She was their most consistent batter across the competition and even in the final against South Africa, she contributed by playing a knock of 45 runs. Smriti is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend Palash Muchhal. Palash is a famous music director and composer and also the brother of singer Palak Muchhal. Days ago, Palash confirmed that he is going to be married with Smriti soon. Amid this, after India won the World Cup, Palash shared a picture with Smriti where he was holding the World Cup trophy in the hand where 'SM18' was tattooed. Fans admired their relationship and made the post viral on social media. Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana Walk Hand-in-Hand After India Beat SA in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Vice-Captain’s Fiance and His Sister Palak Muchhal Share Heartfelt Posts (Watch Videos).

Smriti Mandhana's Boyfriend Palash Muchhal Shows Off His 'SM18' Tattoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palaash Muchhal (@palash_muchhal)

