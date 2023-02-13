New Zealand cricketer Sophie Devine has been sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore at her base price of INR 50 lakh. With both Sophie and Smriti in the squad, RCB have made their intentions clear at the early stages of the auction.

Sophie Devine Sold to RCB For INR 50 Lakh

Sophie Devine is next and her bid is with Royal Challengers Bangalore She is sold to RCB for INR 50 Lakh 💰#WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

