Wiaan Mulder, South Africa's stand-in captain, shocked fans when he decided to declare the Proteas innings when he was on his individual score of 367*. He was very near to the record of Brian Lara's 400, the highest score ever in Test cricket, but yet he opted to not to chase the record. After the day's play Mulder explained his decision, He said, 'Firstly, I thought we had enough and we needed to bowl. Secondly, Brian Lara is a legend. For someone of that stature to keep that record is deserved. If I get the chance to do it again, I’d do it exactly the same way. I spoke to Shuks (Shukri Conrad) and he felt the same way. Brian Lara is a legend and he deserves to keep that record.'. Fans loved how he respected Lara and the post went viral on social media. Fans React After Wiaan Mulder Declares Innings At Individual Score of 367* During ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025, Opts Out Of Chasing Brian Lara's Record.

Wiaan Mulder Explains Declaration Decision

