The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between South Africa and Zimbabwe was called off due to rain at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart on Monday. Both the teams share a point in the match. Zimbabwe, who won the toss elected to bat first and posted 79 for five after the match was reduced to nine-over-a-side. Quinton de Kock's side chased the target brilliantly, smashing 47 off 18 balls. The Proteas were 51 for no loss in 3 overs before rain spoiled the game.

See details:

🚨 NO RESULT The stop-start nature of the game comes to an end as rain has the final say, despite our best efforts to chase down the target.#ZIMvSA #T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/8JbCj342f0 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 24, 2022

